Prabir Mitra suffers from various ailments



Prabir Mitra, a renowned legendary actor in Bengali films, has been suffering from various ailments. Currently, his condition is not good. The country's veteran actor, 79, was recovered from the Covid-19 in July last year. "Father was suffering from knee pain and ear problems. Besides, there are various old ag complications.







He cannot walk much due to severe knee pain, as a result, it is difficult for him to walk without a stick," said Prabir Mitra's daughter-in-law Sonia Yasmin. Prabir Mitra acted in the first play while studying in school. He started his acting career through theater. He has acted in numerous films in his acting career. His notable films are - 'Titas Ekti Nodir Naam', 'Jibon Trishna', 'Chabuk', 'Simar', 'Teer Bhanga Dheu', 'Sheyana', etc.





