Bryce's tribute to co-star Irrfan Khan



It's been more than eight months since Irrfan's death but the actor continues to be mourned by his friends and colleagues across the world. His 'Jurassic World' co-star Bryce Dallas Howard has penned a note in his memory as she looked back at the year 2020 with her top nine posts that garnered the most number of likes on Instagram.Sharing a collage of her top 9 posts, including her tribute to Irrfan, Bryce wrote, "The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control." - #IrrfanKhan as Simon Masrani in @jurassicworld Lesson received, 2020. Miss you greatly, Irrfan #TopNine."





Irrfan had played the role of Simon Masrani, CEO of the Masrani Corporation and the owner of Jurassic World in the 2015 film. Bryce played the female lead Claire Dearing, the Jurassic World operations manager. Chris Pratt had played the male lead Owen Grady, a Navy SEAL veteran and etiologist, and a Velociraptor expert and handler at 'Jurassic World'. On the day of Irrfan's death, Bryce had tweeted, "Irrfan, you are an exquisite human being and we will all miss you dearly. These images are from the first and last day of filming, and I was lucky enough to spend them working with you. Love to you and your family always #RIPIrrfanKhan."





'Jurassic World' director Colin Trevorrow had shared a picture of the late actor and tweeted, "Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember 'the wonderful aspects of our existence' in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing."







