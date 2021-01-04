Mim's 'What the Fry' to premiere on ZEE5 Global



Popular OTT platform ZEE5 Global released the trailer of its second Bangladeshi Original 'WTFry'. The Bidya Sinha Mim and Pritom Hasan starrer film will premiere on the 9th of January.

'WTFry' is an entertaining short film revolving around the lives of a film star Shama and a software developer Bashar.





While Shama is an absolute firebrand, intelligent and impulsive; on the other hand, Bashar is a simple, straight-forward, minimalist guy. Shama's world revolves around social media; Bashar lives rooted in reality. As the completely paradoxical worlds of Shama and Bashar collide, the journey of finding true love in an era of superficiality takes its own course.





Directed by national award-winning director, Anam Biswas, 'WTFry' has been shot within a compellingly short span of four days. This indie film brings out some of the finest performances by Bidya Sinha Mim, Pritom Hasan, Sakib Bin Rashid and Iresh Zaker.Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, "We 've been overwhelmed by the response to our first Bangladeshi Original, Mainkar Chipay, which received rave reviews by not only people in Bangladesh but in other countries as well. I'm now thrilled to announce another Bangla Original WTFry, directed by the very talented Anam Biswas.







A quirky, short format film, 'WTFry' is a fun love story about two very different people who come together, and is sure to be very relatable for the younger audiences who are driving Bangladesh's massive digital growth."The 50 minute movie, presented by Glow & Lovely, can be available for free on www.zee5.com and the ZEE5 app on Google Play and the iOS App Store.

