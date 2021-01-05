New Vice Chancellor joins BUP

The newly appointed VC Major General Major General Md Moshfequr Rahman, joined Bangladesh University of Professionals on 31 December 2020. -AA



The newly appointed Vice Chancellor Major General Major General Md Moshfequr Rahman, SGP, SUP, ndc, psc joined Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on 31 December (Thursday) 2020. Prior to joining, he served as the Area Commander of Logistic Area of Bangladesh Army.In his colorful career, he served as the GOC of the 11th Infantry Division and the Director General of the Directorate General Defence Purchase.







He served as an instructor in School of Infantry and Tactics, Defense Services Command and Staff College, and National Defense College. His other important appointments include Staff Officer, US Central Command Headquarters, Florida, Chief Evaluator, Army Training and Doctrine Command and Commandant, Bangladesh Infantry Regimental Center. Under United Nations banner, he participated in Iraq-Kuwait mission as a member of 1st Bangladesh Contingent. He is awarded with the Army Medal of Glory for his special contribution to military training.







For topping in three army level courses Major General Moshfeq is awarded with the Army Medal of Excellence. He holds Masters Degrees in Defense Studies, Security Studies and Strategic Studies from the National University of Bangladesh, Bangladesh University of Professionals and Madras University in India respectively.





