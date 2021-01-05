Sonakshi's special goal for 2021

The New Year is here and several folks, including Bollywood stars have been sharing a number of messages of hope and positivity, that includes the lessons they have learnt in 2020 and their hopes for 2021. Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is quite active on Instagram and often takes to it to share her thoughts, posted an uplifting message at the start of the year.







The 'Rowdy Rathore' actress shared a photo of herself surrounded by pretty pink balloons and captioned the picture: "Happy New Year everyone! Let's be grateful to 2020 for the lessons it taught us, and move on to 2021 with an open heart and the will to be better! Here's to coming out stronger! Lots of love."







Earlier to that Sonakshi, who's clearly a nature lover, bid adieu to 2020 with a series of her photos in a beautiful place outside of Mumbai. In the pictures, she's seen sitting by the water's edge and enjoying the greenery all around her. She also took a year-ending vacation in Maldives in November and shared pictures of herself with an absolutely stunning backdrop of the clear, blue water and white sands as well as on a dreamy sunset cruise.





