Harry Styles teams up with Phoebe Waller-Bridge



Harry Styles has shared a new music video for his Fine Line track 'Treat People with Kindness'. The music video stars Styles alongside Fleabag creator, Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge and was directed by Ben and Gabe Turner.





The black-and-white, cinematic video opens with Styles, in a flashy sequined jacket, crooning away at a club over martini-sipping guests before Waller-Bridge comes strutting down the stairs. Waller-Bridge - clearly the life of the party - captures Styles' attention, who whisks her on stage for a spirited dance number in matching Gucci (naturally). In what's seemingly a nod to Fleabag, Waller-Bridge ends the video with a cheeky glance into the camera.





The video debuted on New Year's Day, two hours after it was teased by HSHQ, Styles' companion Twitter account. Director Gabe Turner revealed on Twitter that the video was shot at the beginning of 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most productions. Fine Line, Harry Styles' second solo album, came out in December of 2019. It earned him three Grammy nominations at the 2021 Awards: Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance ('Watermelon Sugar'), and Best Music Video ('Adore You').









