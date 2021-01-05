Tahsan to release his book in Book Fair



Star vocalist, model and actor Tahsan Khan recently finished work on the movie 'No Lands Man'. Besides, he is busy with dramas, new songs and TVCs. Now the Star has become a writer. He has written several articles while staying at home during the Covid-19 lockdown.





It is learned that Tahsan is going to release the book at this year's Ekushey Book Fair. The book titled 'Onuvutir Ovidhan' has 30 short stories. Regarding the book publishing, Tahsan said, "I had a habit of writing before. I tried to write stories and poems during Covid lockdown."





"But I never had the thought of publishing a book. When I started writing again, I am thinking of publishing," he also said. About the movie 'No Lands Man', Tahsan said, "The shooting of the movie has ended a few days ago. I have also finished the dubbing. Director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is working to complete the remaining works including background music one by one."





Besides, Tahsan's name was announced as the goodwill ambassador of the UN refugee agency a few days ago. This is the first time that an international organization has appointed a Bangladeshi as an ambassador. Tahsan will fulfill this duty for the next two years.

