Fatima's yogic start to New Year



People generally usher in the New Year with vacation or work. Fatima Sana Shaikh seems to have ensured that the year begins with the best of both modes. The first picture of the year that she posted was of her looking glamorous in a white crochet halter top over a white skirt with a beige-colored cloth sling bag slung across her body. The actress, with her hair left loose, seems to be taking a stroll in a place full of greenery. She captioned it as:"Clicked by bhai @akshat.yoga."







For those in the dark, she is referring to hatha yoga and holistic centers based in Goa and Jaipur. From her recent post, just before 2020 came to an end, the actress seems to be in Rajasthan, posting pictures of her travels in that state. In one of her photo series, the actress seems to be sitting down on an arid land. She wrote: "Shoot se pehle sab ko zabardasti trek pe lekegaee #udaipur." One name seems to stand out from all the reactions to it - Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. The actor commented: "Missed it."

