

'La La Land' actress Emma Stone is pregnant with her first child with husband Saturday Night Live writer, Dave McCary. The news of Stone's pregnancy surfaced when the actress was photographed last week in Los Angeles revealing her baby bump, reports E!News. Stone and McCary first began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live and became engaged only two years later.





They confirmed the engagement news with a sweet Instagram post featuring the couple embracing while Stone showed off her unique pearl engagement ring. The duo were reportedly set to have a wedding ceremony last spring, but ultimately canceled the celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic. They quietly married in 2020 instead.





