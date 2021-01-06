Marvel to use 'Endgame' plot to introduce 'X-Men'



The COVID-19 pandemic not only ruined Marvel's phase 4 plans but also broke million hearts. Fans were disappointed with this, but finally with the launch of 'WandaVision' on Disney+ Phase 4 is all set to begin. It's happening more than half a year later than expected. But, nothing was announced regarding 'X-Men'. Recently on Disney's Investor Day event, we learned a lot more about the phase 4 films and TV shows. It was also confirmed that 'Fantastic Four' is in the works, with Spider-Man: Far From Home's Jon Watts set to direct. Well, we have a little more information about 'X-Men', continue reading further to know more.





The popular Marvel superheroes were not available for the previous phases, as Fox retained the rights. Marvel crafted the entire MCU without using any mutants in it, with the Romanoff twins being the closest thing we got to the 'X-Men'. This poses a major problem for Marvel. The company has to find a logical explanation for the mutants, given what has happened in the main MCU timeline. There are various theories about how that might happen, with one of the latest leveraging the MCU science to explain how the main plot hole in 'Avengers: Endgame' might be used to bring the 'X-Men' to life.





The biggest question after 'Endgame' premiered was that of the Infinity Stones. The time heist plan allowed our heroes to steal Infinity Stones from other timelines to beat Thanos. The Stones in the main timeline were destroyed after the events in Infinity War. But the Avengers also took those Stones back to their original places to keep those timelines safe. The Ancient One made it clear that a universe is doomed if the six Infinity Stones aren't present. So the question which arose in many minds was, how could the main timeline move forward if Thanos destroyed them?



