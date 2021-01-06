Asha Chowdhury died in Dhaka road accident



TV actress Asha Chowdhury has died in a road accident (Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji'un). The accident took place at the Darussalam area in the capital's Mirpur on Monday night. Her body had been lying on the road for a long time after the accident.





Confirming the matter Playwright Roman Runi said, "A speedy truck crushed her when she was crossing the road in the Darussalam area. The actress died on the spot. Her body has been kept at Suhrawardy Hospital morgue."





Asha Chowdhury was listed on Bangladesh Television. She regularly acted in solo plays. She has also been seen in telefilms and drama serials.Recently, she took part in the shooting of the play 'The Revenge' directed by Roman Runi.

