Nawsheen gets Pfizer Covid-19 jab

TV actress and presenter Nawsheen said that she was given the Pfizer Covid-19 jab in the United States. The actress got the opportunity to get the vaccine as she is a citizen of that country. On her Facebook wall - Nawsheen wrote, "I have taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Praise is to Allah." Nowshin has posted a picture of the Covid-19 vaccination card on her Facebook wall where it shows that she took the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.





"I have to take one more dose," the once familiar face of the country's TV industry said, informing that "no side effects" have occurred yet after taking the first dose.





Nawsheen is married to actor Adnan Faruque Hillol. This star couple is currently living permanently in the US. They often come to the country on holiday, but they have been in the US before the Covid-19 crisis began.







The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was first approved in the US. It has been used as the second vaccine in the country since the Moderna vaccine was approved. Newly elected US President Joe Biden has already set a target of vaccinating 100 million doses within the first 100 days after taking the office.



