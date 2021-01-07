Shamim grateful to Afsana Mimi



Everybody knows him by name Shamim Hasan who is a professional actor. He was also seen to act in films. Play directors took him in different roles. Due to survival of life, in the beginning of his career, Shamim started to work as a production boy in dramas of late Abdullah Al Mamun, Mamunur Rashid, among others. At one stage, he worked as production manager in noted actress, director and present Director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Afsana Mimi's popular drama serial 'Bondhon'.







While working in the serial he got the opportunity to act in role of Lokman. His life changed later to act in this role. Later this character became popular among the viewers. Then Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, late Monir and others started to work with him. At one stage, directors started to keep their confidences on him for different roles. Shamim also became serious about acting.





Shamim first acted in Shahadat Hossain Liton's movie 'Jibon Moroner Sathi'.





While acting in this movie, he first saw Shakib Khan in reality. Shamim later also acted in movies 'Bailey Road', 'Gohine Shobdo', 'Olpo Olpo Prem-er Golpo', etc. His acted movie Danger Zone is waiting to release soon. Now he is acting in Abdul Mannan's movie 'Mon Bosechhe Porar Table-e'. Shamim also said that yesterday he was engaged with shooting of Sohel Talukder's ongoing serial Bhejaillya Gram at Ghorashal in Narsingdi. Today he will be busy with shooting of Nagorik TV's ongoing serial 'Bou Birodh'. He is also performing as model in TVCs.





"I am fully satisfied with my acting life. I am grateful to Allah to give me a life in the field of acting. I am really grateful to Afsana Mimi Apa because if she didn't give me the opportunity to act in her serial, I could not become today's Shamim. But I have pain in my life. I could not get the scope to study. It will give me pain rest of life," Shamim also added.





