YouTuber JoJo Siwa denounces 'gross' board game





The US teenager YouTuber JoJo Siwa posts videos of her day-to-day life on her JoJo channel . She said she had "no idea" that "gross" and "inappropriate" questions were featured in a board game bearing her image.





It follows a parental backlash about the Nickelodeon-branded game, marketed to children aged six and over.





The "Truth or Dare" category contained questions like: "Have you ever gone outside without underwear?" and "Have you ever been arrested?".





Parents have expressed disapproval on social media in recent days.





In response to the online outcry, the 17-year-old internet star said she was "really upset" to discover the content of the game, which is called JoJo's Juice.





She added she was working with Nikelodeon to have it removed it from the shops.





"Over the weekend, it has been brought to my attention by my fans and followers on TikTok that my name and my image have been used to promote this board game that has some really inappropriate content," said Siwa, in an Instagram video message.





"When companies make these games, they don't run every aspect by me and so I had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards."





She added: "Now when I first saw this, I was really really really upset at how gross these questions were. And so I brought it to Nickelodeon's attention immediately and since then, they have been working to get this game stop being made, and also pulled from all shelves wherever it's being sold."





She went on to say that she would have "never approved or agreed to be associated with this game," if she had seen the cards beforehand.





Other questions featured in the board game included: "Have you ever stolen from a store?" and "Have you ever walked in on someone naked?"





Last year, Siwa was included on Time magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.





