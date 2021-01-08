BEZA, Sojitz Corporation to set up Sakura Garden

Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority General Manager Md Hasan Arif and Energypac Director Md Nurul Aktar on behalf of Sojitz Corporation and Bangladesh Energypac Consortium, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at BEZA conference room in the capital



Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japanese Sojitz Corporation and Bangladeshi Energypac Consortium for the preliminary study to set up Sakura Garden in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN).





Chaired by BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury, BEZA General Manager Md Hasan Arif inked the agreement on behalf of BEZA while Energypac Director Md Nurul Kader inked the agreement on behalf of Sojitz Corporation and Energypac Consortium at a function at the BEZA headquarters in the city, said a press release. Executive Officer of the Sojitz Corporation Ken Kuribayashi delivered the welcome speech through online.





In his speech, Paban Chowdhury said BEZA is very proud to take the initiative of Sakura Garden for the first time in Bangladesh. He said that the people of Bangladesh will be able to enjoy the beauty of Sakura flower through BEZA.





He mentioned that through the preliminary study, it will be possible to know how to cultivate this flower in the soil, water and air of this country.





He hoped that if the initiative will become successful, a Sakura Garden would be set up near Sheikh Hasina Sarovar and Superdike in the BSMSN and thousands of tourists would come to the city, like Japan, to see the blossoming sakura flowers.

