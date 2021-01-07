Bhumi joins hands with BBC Earth





Bhumi Pednekar is among those B-town actors who always take steps to spread awareness about Mother Nature. With each passing time, the actress takes several initiatives while collaborating with many environmental activists. In the past, she has also started a 'climate warrior' campaign in which she highlighted several citizens who are at the forefront to save the environment and also aware people to protect the mother earth. Now, she has joined hands with BBC Earth for an environment-friendly initiative to put forward some talented young brilliant minds through a contest.

