Sara says yes to 'Atrangi Re'





Sara Ali Khan has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. She was recently seen alongside Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No 1'. Despite a mixed response, the David Dhawan film achieved a huge feat with multiple wins in the OTT world. Her next is alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the form of Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'. Recently, Sara Ali Khan spoke in length on multiple topics. From her take on father Saif Ali Khan spending more time with Taimur to 'Coolie No 1 releasing in the digital world, she was candid as ever. The latest scoop adding to the list is her revelations on 'Atrangi Re'. Talking about the Aanand L Rai film, Sara Ali Khan began, 'Atrangi Re' is a dream come true. I've become an actor because I like versatility. Sitting in Delhi, shooting these emotionally intense, romantic, dramatic, loving scenes with Aanandji (Aanand L Rai). While on the sets, I saw Husn Hai Suhana, Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha and other promos releasing.





