

International pop star Dua Lipa says her latest album, Future Nostalgia, has changed her life in many ways. The singer is elated that the album is hitting the right notes among the people. "Just found out we hit over 3 BILLION streams on Future Nostalgia in 2020! THANK YOU!!!!!! this album has changed my life in so many ways and i'm so happy it's found a home with you too," she wrote on Instagram on Monday.





She also shared key art featuring her in many poses. The multiple-Grammy-nominated album includes the singles "Don't start now" and "Levitating". It comes with influences of dance-pop and electronic music and is inspired by the music that Lipa enjoyed during her childhood.





"It is a very happy album. I feel like on my first record, the easiest thing for me to tap into and felt I could write about was my sadness, really. like those are the memories that linger longest. With this record, I felt like I could get out of my comfort zone, almost, and tell myself that it's okay to write happy things and really write about how I feel in the moment," Lipa had told variety.com in the past.



"And if there is anything even remotely sad now, I've been saying it's a celebration of vulnerability.







--- Agencies





