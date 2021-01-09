Vivo theme: 'more local, more global'



Global smartphone brand vivo wishes to do its business paying more importance on local users. Applying this policy, vivo won the heart of all class customers of local market of Bangladesh last year. vivo is marching forward maintaining its slogan 'more local, more global.' vivo aspires to expand its market globally through paying special attention on local market. vivo started its immense journey in Bangladesh 3 years ago. Within a very short span of time, vivo has set up 1000+ brand stores across the country. Moreover, the brand has opened 3500+ retail stores around the country.







Currently vivo has 14 service centers and 2 special service centers in Bangladesh. In spite of being a youth centric brand, vivo manufactures variant-rich smartphones for customers from all class. For why vivo kept an eye on launching mid-range smartphones last year.Currently vivo Y91C, Y30, Y50, Y20 from Y series and V19, V20, V20SE from V series are available in the market.







Along with manufacturing of the finest-in-class smartphones, vivo achieved a lot in 5G networking. When other companies are very beginning of 5G technology but vivo already launched 5G smartphone in the market. vivo's smartphones are unique as it handsomely combined 5G technology and artificial intelligence. Right now, vivo is working to develop 6G technology.







After a successful and fantastic journey in South Asia, vivo recently entered the markets of 6 countries of Europe. Now vivo smartphones are available in the market of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and United Kingdom. vivo also announced a long-term strategic partnership with ZEISS to jointly promote and develop breakthrough innovations in mobile imaging technology.





As vivo sees Bangladesh market as important and strategic, it is so careful about after-sale services. vivo has recently announced free customer service at every Thursday of the 3rd week of each month under 'vivo Service Day' initiative to continue the customer-centric approach and elevate customer services to the next level. On service day, vivo users will get a 10% discount on the purchase of mobile accessories such as chargers, data cables, and earphones etc. The free services include free pasting of the protective film and free software upgrade that too without making any additional payment to the service provider.





Mr. Duke, Managing Director of vivo Bangladesh, said, "by 2020 vivo emphasizes on local market. We believe that through local market it is possible to play an important role in global market. vivo has become the official sponsor of Euro football championship. Hopefully vivo customers will get something new in the new year."















