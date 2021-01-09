Kangna Sharma's bold look leaves fans stunned



Kangna Sharma Sharma is an Indian actress who belongs to the Bollywood Industry. She was born on the 17th of March 1989 at Mumbai, Maharashtra where she currently resides.







Her debut was in the year 2016 with the movie named Great Grand Masti directed by Indra Kumar, where she portrays the role of Prem's sister in law (Prem portrayed by Aftab Shivdasani). Kangna went on to act in the Punjabi film titled Dulla Bhatti directed by Minar Malhotra. She has also appeared in short videos like The Spartan Poker Digital Ad by Yuvaraj Annadulla, Jaan Lain Tak and Parde Mein Rehne Do, directed by Firoz A. Khan.

