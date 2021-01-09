Mim distributes winter clothes



Star actress Bidya Sinha Mim always tries to be by the side of the people in her area. She always extended her hand of cooperation to the people of her area in any disaster. So this time too she handed over winter clothes to the poor. The National Film Award winning actress has recently sent winter clothes as a gift to the poor in her hometown of Bagha in Rajshahi. However, Mim was not physically present there due to her busy schedule.





"I couldn't go because I was too busy," she said. The event was completed by my uncle Swapan Saha and other relatives. They were helped by members of my fan club. Poor people have become helpless due to the severity of winter. We should all stand by their side. I tried my best to be with them. '





Mim also stood by the people of the area during the corona outbreak across the country last year. At that time she took charge of 500 families in Bagha. The star used to provide them food items including financial aid.Meanwhile, Mim has recently worked on the film 'Damal'. It is directed by Raihan Rafi. She also finished the web movie 'What the Fry'. The work directed by Onam Biswas will released on today.

