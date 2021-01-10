'Fast & Furious 9' to release only in theatres



After the gloomy year of 2020, 2021 is full of hope of bringing back the footfalls to cinema halls. There's a bunch of releases which have a crowd-pulling factor attached to them. One such is Hollywood biggie, 'F9' aka 'Fast & Furious 9'. Featuring Vin Diesel and John Cena, the film is amongst the highly anticipated amongst masses. Earlier, there were speculations that the action film will arrive in theatres and on the streaming platform simultaneously. But thank god! It's not happening.







Universal Pictures, who is distributing the film, earlier opted for a simultaneous release for Trolls World War. Expectedly, the theatre owners didn't like the move and hence, the company has now adopted a new policy. Both sides underwent a brainstorming session and concluded on a decision of giving a 17 days window between a theatre and PVOD release. Now, that's really great news for all 'Fast & Furious' fans. Recently, Vin Diesel spoke to Total Film on 'Fast & Furious 9's theatrical release. He said, "I'm so committed to the theatrical experience. Obviously, I've dedicated my life to [the cinema]. It's a wonderful feeling to know that we're going to be there on May 28 with a movie that everybody is going to want to see together."



