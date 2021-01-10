Jeffree rubbishes rumors of hooking up with Kanye



The nation woke up to some extremely shocking news yesterday of Kanye West hooking up with Jeffree Star. Yeah yeah! It is bizarre, we know! Some reports even stated that the reason why Kim Kardashian feels her marriage is over is coz of the YouTube sensation. But is that really true? Jeffree took to his YouTube on Thursday to debunk this rumor. And we thought we should let you all know about the same. In a YouTube clip titled 'Addressing The Kanye Situation', Jeffree Star denied any romantic entanglement with Kanye West. "I'm single … I'm not sleeping with anyone," Star said.





Jeffree Star continued, "Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny. I get why people are really laughing about this. In an old song of mine from 2009 called B**** Please, I say a line about Kanye. But it was very like Eminem. I mentioned like 50 celebrities." The makeup artist captioned the clip, 'Hi 2021, let's relax. Addressing this Kanye West and Jeffree Star situation and the truth about why I moved to the state of Wyoming.'





