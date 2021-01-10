Oyshee regrets



Oyshee has won the National Film Award for the first time for singing in Masood Pathik's 'Maya the Lost Mother'. Oyshee and her family are very excited about the matter. However, she has some regrets in the midst of this receipt. Oyshee said, 'Receiving the National Film Award is undoubtedly a great achievement.







The highest state honor in the country. Ever since the announcement came, we have been dreaming of receiving that award from our Hon'ble Prime Minister. But considering the overall situation in Corona, the Hon'ble Prime Minister will present the prizes to the winners on January 17 in a virtual presence at Ganobhaban.





It would have been great if I could have received this state honor directly from the Prime Minister. But there is nothing to do. Since this decision has been taken considering the welfare of all of us, I applaud this decision. 'Meanwhile, on the morning of the first day of the year, Oyshee sang on BTV's 'Supravhat Bangladesh'. Oyshee will take part in a Banglavision program online at 6 pm today. Besides, on January 12, Oyshee will sing a song from the movie 'Gangkumari' directed by Fazlul Kabir Tuhin. Maqsood Jamil Mintu is composing the melody.







