Foad Nasser hospitalized with major heart attack



Foad Naseer Babu, music composer and founder of prominent band 'Feedback' has been hospitalised. The music composer suffered from a major heart attack at 11.30 pm yesterday and is currently under treatment in the CCU section of Universal Cardiac Hospital, reports UNB.





The managing director of the hospital Ashish Chakraborty said to the local media, "Foad Nasser Babu was admitted to the hospital around 12.30 am yesterday. His condition was very critical when he was brought in. The cardiac department is working hard to ensure that his health condition improves."





"They should have admitted him to the hospital as soon as he was complaining about chest pain. We got to know from the family members that he was complaining about chest pain from late evening. "We have conducted lots of medical tests on him starting from angiogram and many others. We are trying our best to improve his condition," the doctor added.





Ashish Chakraborty also said that they have found presence of block inside his heart but they are yet to identify how many heart blocks there are. After identifying them, they can place rings in his heart. Foad Naseer Babu has composed music for radio and television commercials. Babu owns the recording studio Art of Noise in Dhaka.

