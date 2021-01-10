Rubaiyat to serve as a jury member at IFFI



Young Bangladeshi film-maker Rubaiyat Hossain will serve as a jury member at International Film Festival of India (IFFI). This is the first time that a Bangladeshi director will participate in the festival as a jury. The 51st edition of the film festival will be held in Goa from January 16 -24. Rubaiyat, also a writer and a producer, has directed three feature films - 'Meherjaan', 'Under Construction' and 'Made in Bangladesh.'





The jury will be headed by critically acclaimed and successful Argentian director Pablo Cesar. The jury board will also include acclaimed director Prasanna Vithanage from Sri Lanka, writer-director Abu Bakr Shawky from Austria, and director, writer and producer Priyadarshan from India.





In 1952, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kicked off and since then IFFI has been working as a common platform to the cinemas across the world to project the excellence of the art of filmmaking. This year the festival will have participation from many foreign films across the world cinema. Over the years the film festival screened many acclaimed movies such as '120 BPM,' 'Bicycle Thieves', 'Miracle in Milan,' 'Rome', 'Open City from Italy,' among others.



Leave Your Comments