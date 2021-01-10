Nadia's documentary on public awareness



Nadia Ahmed is simultaneously a dancer, model and actress. Although she has been busy shooting dramas throughout the year, she now accepted the offer of a dance program. The beginning of the English New Year began with a public awareness campaign by Nadia. Under the direction of Ali Imran, Nadia Ahmed has acted in a documentary on the collection of allowances through Jitupi to make the beneficiaries of the country aware. She said that the work of making the documentary has already been completed.





Nadia Ahmed said, "Many old women, men, widows and many others cannot collect their allowances on their own." That is why various brokers try to take advantage of the opportunity. Now collecting that allowance is not a complicated matter. It is very easy for anyone to collect government allowances very quickly through GTP without any complications. I acted in this documentary with the aim of creating awareness about this issue.







Nadia further said, 'It is very pleasing to do such work to create awareness among the citizens of the country. Because as a conscious citizen I do this kind of work with great interest from the place of my sense of responsibility. I think it is my duty to create awareness among the people of the country. Thanks to everyone involved in this work.



