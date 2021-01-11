Justice S M Murshed's 110th Birth Anniversary



The 110h birth anniversary of Late Chief Justice Syed MahbubMurshed, an eminent jurist, an independent thinker cum judge, and one of the greatest constitutional lawyers of the sub-continent will be observed on Monday, January 11, 2021. In this connection, Quran Khani and FatehaKhani will be held at 10 AM at the late Justice Murshed'sMazar at Banani and the Syed MahbubMurshed Memorial Committee will lay floral wreaths.







A luminary in the judicial field in South Asia and a respected figure in the political arena Justice Murshed has been described by intellectuals as "a Keeper of National Conscience". Because of the pandemic situation in observance of the auspicious occasion various socio-cultural organizations will continue to hold virtual online zoom meetings on one of the most distinguished sons of the soil. These include the highlighting of Justice Murshed the striking personality, his historical role, and achievements.

