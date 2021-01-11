Allegations of corruption are not objective: Taposh



Former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Saeed Khokon's allegations of corruption against the current mayor are by no means objective, said Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh made the remarks in response to a question from reporters after paying homage to the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi-32 on Sunday (January 10th) on the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day.





Mayor Taposh said in response to a question from reporters, "If someone accepts a bribe, if someone takes a bribe, if someone trades commissions to get a job, if someone takes government money." Corruption occurs when embezzlement, commissions are traded to pay bills, government influence is taken hostage, or money is taken by promising to give something, embezzling money.





"I do not consider it appropriate to comment on such fabrications," he said. Former mayor Saeed Khokon made various allegations against Sheikh Taposh at a human chain held in front of Kadam Foyer in the High Court area on Saturday (January 9th). The affected traders of Fulbaria Super Market-2 organized the human chain to demand rehabilitation.Expressing solidarity with the program, Saeed Khokon complained, "Tapas has transferred hundreds of crores of rupees from South City Corporation to its own Madhumati Bank and is receiving hundreds of crores of rupees as investment through various individuals and institutions."

Leave Your Comments