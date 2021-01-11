Prime Bank's ex-director passes away

Prime Bank former member of the Board of Directors Capt Imam Anwar Hossain passed away on Thursday.He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore. He was 71, said a press release.
The entire Prime Bank Family mourned the demise of the revered guardian. He left behind his wife Nasim Anwar Hossain, also a former member of the Board of Directors, Prime Bank, a son, 2 daughters and a host of relatives and admirers. Prime Bank Family prays to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul and expresses deepest condolences to the bereaved family.
