IBBL Business Development Conference begins

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Chairman Md Nazmul Hassan addressing a two-day-long 'Business Development Conference' held at a hotel in the capital on Saturday. -AA



A two-day-long Business Development Conference of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) begins at a hotel in the capital on Saturday. The bank's Chairman Professor Md Nazmul Hassan inaugurated the conference as the chief guest, said a press release. IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula presided over the conference while IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee Member Secretary Mohammad Abdus Samad addressed the conference. Among others, high officials of the bank addressed as the special guest while Md Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director thanked the audience.







The conference disclosed that IBBL has reached deposit milestone of Tk 1180 billion by adding more than Tk 230 billion (as on December 31, 2020) last year in its deposit portfolio. The bank has achieved general investment base of Tk 1001 billion. IBBL reached the milestone of 15.9 million clients. The bank has consolidated its leadership in handling import, export and remittance business of Tk 419 billion, Tk 225 billion and Tk 486 billion respectively in 2020.







The remittance growth of IBBL in 2020 is about 60%. IBBL is currently providing state-of-art banking services through 373 Branches, 161 Sub-Branches, 2275 Agent Banking Outlets and 1752 ATM/CRM Booths.Professor Md Nazmul Hassan in his speech of chief guest said, 'The world is going now through a crisis due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. To cope with the changes and challenges, banking sector needs to adapt with modern and update technology.'







He expressed satisfaction over the business success of IBBL in 2020 in tackling the changing situation in banking sector. He said the impact of the ongoing crisis is more than 8 times than that of the 2009 global economic recession. He advised to expand bank's technology-rich services including CellFin, mCash, iBanking to face these challenges in the economic and banking sector.Managing Director and CEO of IBBL Mohammed Monirul Moula said, 'Bangladesh economy has turned around again under the dynamic leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister in tackling the ongoing crisis of pandemic.'



'IBBL is distributing the highest amount of nationally allocated stimulus fund, he said that the bank has been able to provide investment services to highest number of affected people in remote areas with utmost vigilance and sincerity.' he added.He directed the officials to use Financial Technology (FinTech) to bring unbanked population under financial services.









