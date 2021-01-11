Tom Holland's 'Cherry' teaser released



Anthony and Joe Russo left the fans excited when they announced that next with Tom Holland titled 'Cherry'. The film is one of the most anticipated films of the year. While the first poster did create a huge buzz, partly exciting and also a bit of the negative limelight. As we wait for the things to unfold ahead, the makers have now treated fans with a new insight into the world.







The Russo Brothers have now shared a new teaser and below is all you need to know, also do not miss the teaser. 'Cherry' stars Tom Holland in a lead. The movie is based on the novel by Nico Walker that is a coming of age drama. The film traces the nerd in different stages of life. From being a military officer, a troubled youngster to a bank robber over the course of 15 years.





