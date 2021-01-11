Sabnam Faria to give surprise!



Popular small screen actress Sabnam Faria has acted in different roles in multiple plays; as a result, she gained popularity very fast. Apart from drama, she also made her appearance on the big screen. Faria was seen in the movie 'Debi' directed by Anam Biswas. She was lauded by all for her performance in the movie. Faria was suffering troubles in her personal life, however, she has returned to normal life. The actress also returned in front of the light-camera after a temporary break and already completed several works.





"How is life going?" - When asked Faria in an interview, she replied, "There is no change in my life. Life goes on like before. There are many moments that times are changing. Although times have changed, nothing has changed in my life." Faria has included her name in the host for the first time. She will regularly host a show titled 'Amar Aain Amar Odhikar'. Regarding her return to work, Faria said, "I will give good news in the future. For now, let it be a surprise."

