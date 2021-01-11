Tansen's new band Viking starts journey



Popular singer and former founder of the band Vikings, Tonmoy Tansen recently started his new band titled Viking and released his latest song on YouTube. His new band introduced their latest song Neel Hobo on the first day of New Year. Tonmoy Tansen announced his departure from Vikings due to personal reasons in May.







The singer said, "Vikings' activity has stopped in the last few months. As I was a singer who really wanted to perform music, I decided to form my new band with the rest of my team members who were eager to produce music. We just hope that the fans would appreciate our song and love our new band."







Tonmoy Tansen wrote and composed Viking's latest track Neel Hobo and the band hopes to release more songs this year.

The new Viking lineup consists of Tonmoy Tansen as the vocalist, Azmain Adil and Farukh Hossain on guitar, Shimul Azhar on bass guitar, Mahbub on keyboards and Sushi as the drummer. Vikings was formed in late 90's and the band won Star Search in 1999. Vikings released its debut album Jiboner Kolahol in 2000.

Leave Your Comments