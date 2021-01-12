BCI election held



Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) election of the Office-Bearers and the Directors of BCI has been held on Monday. Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) is re-elected as President of BCI for two years (2021-2023) tenure. Anwar-Ul Alam Chowdhury (Pervez) (Chairman of Evince Group and Past President, BGMEA) has been elected President of BCI, Priti Chakraborty (Chairman, Universal Medical Collage and Hospital Ltd and Director FBCCI) and Shahidul Islam Niru (Director, Ecochem Bangladesh Pvt Ltd) have been elected Senior Vice-President, and Vice President respectively, said a press release.



The newly elected Directors (Ordinary Class) are Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), Jahangir Alam, Delowar Hossain Raja, Mohammad Ismail Hossain, Engr Mohd Mohabbat Ullah, Mohammed Younus, MA Razzak Khan, SM Shah Alam Mukul, Md Mizanur Rahman, Rehana Rahman, Abul Kalam Bhuiyan, Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Md Shahid Alam, K.M. Rifatuzzaman, Ruslan Nasir, Md. Khayer Mia. The newly elected Directors names are- Priti Chakraborty, Shahidul Islam Niru, Ranjan Chowdhury, Zia Hayder Mithu, Shah Alam Litu, Chaitanaya Kumar Dey (Chayan), Nazmul Anwar, Mohd Ishaqul Hossain Sweet. It is notable that all the Office-Bearers and the Directors have been elected uncontested.









Leave Your Comments