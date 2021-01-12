Evaly sponsors RAB's film 'Operation Sundarbans'

Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin handing over a cheque to the Director General of RAB Additional Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun to make RAB's film 'Operation Sundarbans' recently.



The film 'Operation Sundarbans' is going to be made under the patronage of local e-commerce company Evaly. RAB Welfare Co-operative Society will produce the film with the help of local and foreign crews and latest technology and VFX. Dipankar Dipan, the director of 'Dhaka Attack' will direct the film, said a press release.





Recently, a cheque of sponsored amount was handed over by Evaly at the RAB headquarters. Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin handed over the cheque to the Director General of RAB Additional Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun. Senior officials of Evaly and RAB, including Evaly founder and CEO Mohammad Rassel, were present at the time, said a press release.







According to the RAB, under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and under the direct supervision of the Home Minister, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) acted as the "lead agency" to liberate the Sundarbans from pirates and bandits. Finally, on November 1, 2018, the Prime Minister declared the Sundarbans free of pirates. "Operation Sundarbans" is being constructed to present this success story and thrilling campaign image of RAB in the Sundarbans to the public.





Evaly Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rassel said, "Every member of the law enforcement agencies is working day and night to ensure the security of our country and our lives and property." The role of Elite Force RAB is one of them. This is a small attempt to express our respects to the members of this force. We hope that an aesthetic film will be made and that it will be very popular with the audience at all levels.





Apart from Additional Director General of RAB Colonel Tofail Mostafa Sarwar, Director of Legal and Media wing Lieutenant Colonel Ashiq Billah, Lt Colonel Khairul Islam and other senior officials were present at the event. Dividends from "Operation Sundarbans" will be spent on assistance to the victims, rehabilitation of former pirates and public welfare in the coastal areas, the RAB said.

Leave Your Comments