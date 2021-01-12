Rupali Bank launches 'Bangabandhu Corner'

Rupali Bank Limited Chairman Monzur Hossain and Managing Director and CEO Obayed Ullah Al Masud cutting a ribbon to inaugurate 'Bangabandhu Corner' at the bank's head office in the capital on Sunday. -AA



Rupali Bank Limited observed Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day in a befitting manner on Sunday. Marking the day, the bank inaugurated 'Bangabandhu Corner' at the bank's head office located at Dilkusha in the city, said a press release.







The corner was inaugurated by the bank's Chairman Monzur Hossain and Managing Director and CEO Obayed Ullah Al Masud. The officials of Rupali Bank Limited placed flowers at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to pay tribute to him. The bank's Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Khandaker Ataur Rahman and Mohammad Jahangir, General Managers Ashok Kumar Singh Roy, Md Shafiqul Islam, Mujibur Rahman along with other senior officials and CBA leaders were present at the program.

