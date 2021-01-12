Hoichoi original 'Koshtoneer' set to premier



'Koshtoneer', a film directed by Ashfaque Nipun, is set to premiere on Hoichoi, an online media streaming platform, on Friday. Popular streaming platform made the announcement via a media release issued on Sunday. The cast of Koshtoneer include Tarique Anam Khan, Sabila Nur, Saberi Alam, Runa Khan, Sayed Babu, Shyamol Mawla and Yash Rohan.







Produced by Pack Up Films, the story of the film revolves around a family who reside in Dhaka and is an engaging commentary on modern-day family dynamics. It tells the story of 7 family members whose bonds have been weakened due to personal issues and grudges among one another, the release added.





Leave Your Comments