Bangladesh to participate in 'Miss Universe' for the 2nd time



Bangladesh is ready to face the 69th edition of the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant for the second time in the USA in May 2021.The Miss Universe Bangladesh grand finale will be held this March in Dhaka and the winner will participate in Miss Universe Pageant, according to a press release.





Miss Universe Bangladesh was officially launched today at a media conference held at Hotel Pan Pacific Shonargaon Dhaka. Flora Bank, the main sponsor of last time, has become the main sponsor of Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020. 'Confidently Beautiful' is the motto of Miss Universe Bangladesh.





Miss Universe Bangladesh is the annual national beauty pageant of Bangladesh that selects the gorgeous Bangladeshi divas to compete in the national pageant and selects the winner to represent Bangladesh in Miss Universe pageant.Miss Universe Bangladesh website will be open for applicants till 25th January, 2021. Registration will start from 13th January and will continue till 25th January 2021.





The application fee for participants is BDT 1000. Registration process and competition details are available at the official Miss Universe Bangladesh Website www.missuniverse.com.bd and Facebook page www.facebook.com/MUBangladesh.





The selection rounds and grooming sessions will be carried out throughout the whole Miss Universe Bangladesh period. The grand finale of Miss Universe Bangladesh will be held next March after selection and grooming through phased auditions.The winner of the Bangladesh episode will take part in the main event in the United States next May. Any Bangladeshi Unmarried women between the ages of 17 to 28 will be able to participate in the competition.

Leave Your Comments