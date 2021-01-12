'Operation Sundarbans' sponsored by Evaly



Nusraat Faria and Siam Ahmed starrer movie 'Operation Sundarbans' is going to be made under the patronage of local e-commerce company, Evaly.Directed by 'Dhaka Attack' famed director Dipankar Dipan and produced by RAB Welfare Co-operative Society, the movie will showcase latest technology and VFX with the help of local and foreign crews, according to a press release. Recently, Shamima Nasrin, chairman of Evaly, handed over the check to the Director General of RAB Additional Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.





Senior officials of Evaly and RAB, including Evaly founder and CEO Mohammad Rassel were present at the time. According to the RAB, under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the direct supervision of the Home Minister, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) acted as the "lead agency" to liberate the Sundarbans from pirates and bandits.





Finally, on 1 November, 2018, the Prime Minister declared the Sundarbans free of pirates. "Operation Sundarbans" is being constructed to present this success story and thrilling campaign image of RAB in the Sundarbans to the public.Mohammad Rassel, managing director and chief executive officer of Evaly said, "Every member of the law enforcement agencies is working day and night to ensure the security of our country and our lives and property."





The role of Elite Force RAB is one of them. This is a small attempt to express our respects to the members of this force. We hope that an aesthetic film will be made and that it will be very popular with the audience at all levels.Dividends from 'Operation Sundarbans' will be spent on assistance to the victims, rehabilitation of former pirates and public welfare in the coastal areas, the RAB said.

