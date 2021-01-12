Shakib, Apu to reunite again for film!



Dhallywood King Shakib Khan is reuniting with his ex-wife Apu Biswas. Shakib Khan, the country's top hero, was in the discussion with 'Bir' at the beginning of last year and 'Nabab LLB' at the end. In the New Year, the hero will be seen busy with some of his own production films.







Recently, his ex-wife and actress Apu Biswas has completed a film titled 'Chayabrikkho'. Her other film 'Shoshurbari Zindabad 2' is waiting for release.Rumors are circulating that the once-popular pair of Dhaka film will soon be reunited again. However, not in reality - on the screen. But the fact that Apu is pairing with Shakib on-screen is surprising as they are now 'ex-couple'.





According to Dhallywood sources, Shakib and Apu are going to pair again this year. Before their divorce, they acted together in a few films which are still incomplete.However, it has been learned from the concerned that those incomplete movies may complete this year. However, no comment has been received from Shakib or Apu yet. The shooting of these pictures will end this year. If that happens, Shakib and Apu will be seen together on the big screen again.

