'Bangabandhu' biopic team meets Sheikh Hasina



Members of the team involved in making the biopic on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman met his two daughter -- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana on Saturday.At the meeting that took place at the Prime Minister's residence from 3:30 pm to around 6 pm, the two sisters wished the crew of the biopic titled 'Bangabandhu' a great success.







The biopic will cast several hundred artistes, including Arifin Shuvoo, Nusrat Imroz Tisha, Nusrat Faria, Dighi and many more. Shuvoo will play Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the movie, being produced by renowned Bollywood director Shyam Benegal. The shooting of the film will start on January 25 in Mumbai, India and will continue until April 10 before a break for a few days. After the break, the shooting will resume and then the team will move to Bangladesh for shooting here.





The first cast team will arrive in Mumbai on 19 January while another team will arrive in February for the shooting of the movie. After the meeting with the prime minister, Arifin Shuvoo told the media that it was more like an informal workshop; rather than a meeting. "I met the prime minister earlier, but this session was more special than the others as there was no political atmosphere whatsoever," he said.





"Sheikh Rehana mam and the Prime Minister gave me information about various characters. I have researched extensively on Bangabandhu and his family through various resources, but the words from the Prime Minister and Sheikh Rehana mam inspired me more than anything," he added.





The first phase of the shooting of film was scheduled in Bangladesh. However, all plans were thwarted due to coronavirus pandemic.Nusrat Faria will play young Sheikh Hasina and Jannatul Sumaiya elder Sheikh Hasina. Nusrat Imroz Tisha will play the role of Bangabandhu's wife Fazilatunnesa Mujib and Ferdous Ahmed the role of Tajuddin Ahmed.





