YRF to announce Salman, Katrina starrer 'Tiger 3'



Salman Khan's fans are eagerly waiting for his film, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to release but due to the pandemic, they have to wait for it as the actor wants to release it on Eid 2021. Moving ahead, Salman Khan will soon finish Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth and after that, he is all set to kick-off YRF's action flick 'Tiger 3.' Earlier two installments, 'Ek Tha Tiger', was directed by Kabir Khan and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, but this time Maneesh Sharma will helm the project for the production house.

