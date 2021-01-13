Danny Boyle to direct 'Sex Pistols' TV series



'Slumdog Millionaire' director Danny Boyle will direct a six-part TV series about 1970s punk icons the 'Sex Pistols'. The TV series based on guitarist Steve Jones's memoir will star Anson Boon as John Lydon and Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, reports BBC. 'Game Of Thrones' famed actress Maisie Williams will don the role of Pamela Rooke, aka Jordan, who was one of the people credited for creating the punk look.







The filming of the series will take place in March and will be showcased in US TV network FX. No UK broadcaster has been announced yet - but the company has a content partnership deal with the BBC, which has screened FX series like The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Atlanta and Feud: Bette and Joan. 'Sex Pistols' only released one album, but the sheer sonic force of songs like Anarchy In The UK, God Save The Queen and Pretty Vacant became symbols of Britain's social and political turmoil, as youth unemployment soared, with young people particularly affected.





Leave Your Comments