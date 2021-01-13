Actress Purnima's item song





Purnima is a popular star actress of Dhaka cinema. She has acted in many superhit movies in her career. Her popularity has not waned since the beginning of her career. Although she has not been on the silver screen for a long time, her presence in dramas, TV host and social media enthrall the viewers as before.





After a long break in cinema, she is returning with two movies called 'Jam' and 'Gangchil'. Meanwhile, Purnima is playing the role of an NGO worker in the movie 'Gangchil' based on a novel by Awami League general secretary ObaidulQuader. Ferdous is playing a role of a journalist here.









Meanwhile, the shooting of the film is almost over. The shooting of the item song of this movie took place on January 10 at FDC. Purnima was seen taking part there. She is accompanied by actor Rashed Mamun Apu. Director Naeem Imtiaz Neyamul is filming the item song of the film by making a very eye-catching set.





Kolkata actress Rituparna Sengupta has a special role in this movie. There are also Tariq Anam Khan, Anisur Rahman Milon, Ahsanul Haque Minu and others.Purnima's impeccable presence in the item song showed that the actress is going to appear before the audience in a new way. It will be released this year, said film director Naeem Imtiaz Neyamul.

