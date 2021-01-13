Bangladesh announced 'Country in Focus' for 51st IFFI



India has announced Bangladesh as the 'Country in Focus' for the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The 'Country in Focus' is a special segment that recognizes the cinematic excellence and contributions of the country, said the Press Information Bureau of India, reports UNB.





This section at the 51st IFFI will showcase four films - 'Jibondhuli' by Tanvir Mokammel, 'Meghmallar' by Zahidur Rahim Anjan, 'Under Construction' by Rubaiyat Hossain and 'Sincerely Yours, Dhaka' by Nuhash Humayun, Syed Ahmed Shawki, Rahat Rahman Joy, Md Robiul Alam, Golam Kibria Farooki, Mir Mukarram Hossain, Tanvir Ahsan, Mahmudul Islam, Abdullah Al Noor, Krishnendu Chattopadhyay and Syed Saleh Ahmed Sobhan.The IFFI, founded in 1952, is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia.





Held annually, currently in the state of Goa, the festival aims at providing a common platform for cinemas of the world to project the excellence of the film art, contributing to the understanding and appreciation of film cultures of different nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos and promoting friendship and cooperation among people of the world.The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the state Government of Goa.The 51st edition of the festival is being organised from January 16-24.

