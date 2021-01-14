Kazi Shoma's hilly song

In last October, listeners' choice popular singer Kazi Shoma's debut original song 'Babua Babua' was released on YouTube channel. Till now more than 50 thousands viewers enjoy the song. Shoma is satisfied about number of viewers. She believes one day her song will reach into ever places in the country. She has already finished recording of a new song. For the first time, she rendered a hilly song.







Kamrul Hasan Sohag wrote lyrics of the song and Md Selim composed its music. Shoma said that within very soon music video of the song will be made in the hilly area in Sylhet. Yousuf Khan will give direction of the video. While talking about rendering hilly song for the first time Kazi Shoma said, "Earlier, this type of song was rendered a little bit. While performing in stage shows, I got request to render songs of Runa Laila Madam and Sabina Yasmin Madam. I got little bit request to render hilly song.



