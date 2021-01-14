'WW84' to be submitted at Oscars



Wonder Woman 1984 was one of the most anticipated films across the globe. The anticipation did result when it released on Christmas 2020. Gal Gadot starrer did garner some mixed response but was majorly positive. It is a given fact that the film will dominate all possible award functions and might even take a few homes. If the latest reports are to go by, Warner Bros is planning to submit WW84 at the Academy Award aka Oscars for the Best Picture category and a few more.





Wonder Woman 1984 directed by Patty Jenkins, had a lot riding on its back. The Gal Gadot starrer alongside her starred Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen in the pivotal parts. The film was about a magic stone that grants wishes and how it must be saved from getting into evil hands.





If the reports by We Got This Covered are to be believed, Warner Bros is planning to submit Wonder Woman 1984 at the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay categories. Not just that, they are submitting Gal Gadot for Best Actress, Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen for Best Supporting Actress, and Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal for Best Supporting Actor.





The buzz is also that the studio is also planning to put up Wonder Woman 1984 for Best Cinematography, Editing, Costume Design and Score. Meanwhile, as we speak, Warner Bros is fast pacing the production for Wonder Woman 3 Warner Bros chief Toby Emmerich had said that Wonder Woman 3 would be the final part of the series.







According to Variety, he said, "As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of 'Wonder Woman 1984', we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women - Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins - who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy."

