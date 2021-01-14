

The first teaser of 'Girl on the Train' is finally out and gives a peek into its atmospheric and suspenseful world, with Parineeti Chopra as an alcoholic woman who is also our (often unreliable) narrator. With no dialogues or action in the teaser, we only see Parineeti's deteriorating moods and physical condition as a harbinger of things to come in the film.





Based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller, the film has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary. It follows Meera Chopra (played by Parineeti) who watches a couple everyday through open window of their house while travelling on train everyday to work. She sees something one day that shocks her and brings her fixation with the couple to the fore.





The film was also adapted for a Hollywood version with Emily Blunt in the lead, and directed by Tate Taylor. Dasgupta said in a statement: "I always wanted to explore this genre and loved this unique story. There is plenty to relate to both in terms of the emotions and mysteries that I was able to delve into in this thriller - rejection, loneliness, and voyeurism, daily commutes on which we see and don't see things."





Shibasish Sarkar, group chief executive officer, Reliance Entertainment said: "The Girl On The Train marks our first film collaboration with Netflix, with many more to come. We are very excited about this suspense thriller, Ribhu's directorial sensibilities and the extremely talented cast."The film, which was supposed to release in May 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus, will now land on Netflix on February 26.









