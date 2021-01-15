Janata Bank names Beximco 'best client' for 2020

Janata Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad handing over a crest to Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain as Janata Bank named Beximco as the "largest exporter and best customer" of 2020. - AA



Janata Bank Ltd has selected Beximco Group as the best client for the year 2020 which was also the bank's top exporter in the past year.Beximco Group was nominated as the bank's top exporter and best customer at the bank's 648th meeting held on January 6. In a letter, Janata Bank general manager Shahidul Haq informed Beximco Group chairman ASF Rahman about the decision to award the trophy.In 2020, the total export of Beximco Group through Janata Bank was Tk 4,713.91 crore. Of this, Beximco Limited's exports amounted to Tk 2,326.54 crore.





The bank earned about Tk 484 crore from the group in 2020. Of this, the income from restructured and rescheduled loans has been around Tk 427 crore.ASF Rahman said, 'We are delighted to learn that Beximco Group has been selected by Janata Bank as its client of the year. Having exported goods worth Tk 4,700 crore in 2020, the group has also become the largest exporter of the bank.'

